Farmmi Secures New Order For Export To Lebanon
- Agriculture products supplier Farmmi Inc's (NASDAQ: FAMI) subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co Ltd has won a new product order for its dried whole Shiitake mushrooms. The financial terms of the order were not disclosed.
- The customer will export Farmmi's Shiitake mushrooms to Lebanon.
- Farmmi specializes in processing and supplying Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi.
- Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 2.17% at $0.41 on the last check Wednesday.
