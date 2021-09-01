VerifyMe Bags Order For 4M Brand Protection Labels From Undisclosed Cannabis Client
- VerifyMe Inc (NASDAQ: VRME) has received an initial order for 4 million VerifyMe technology-enabled labels from a new cannabis-related client. The financial terms of the order were not disclosed.
- The client needs ~3-5 million labels per month on a going-forward basis, although the client is not obligated to order additional labels from VerifyMe.
- These unique VerifyMe codes will provide consumers the ability to authenticate the product using their smartphones. In addition, the brand can provide detailed product specification features.
- Price Action: VRME shares are trading higher by 5.69% at $3.81 on the last check Wednesday.
