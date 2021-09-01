 Skip to main content

Steel Dynamics Insider Trades $11.04 million In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 1:30pm   Comments
What Happened: According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Mark D Millett sold 155,563 Steel Dynamics shares, for a total of $11,043,110.

Following the transaction, Millett now owns 3,303,024 shares of Steel Dynamics stock worth $222,251,392, based on the current price at time of publication of $60.59.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important?

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

 

 

Mark D Millett sell

