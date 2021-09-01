 Skip to main content

Hyundai Motor America August Sales Decline 4% On Chip Supply Woes
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
Hyundai Motor America August Sales Decline 4% On Chip Supply Woes
  • Hyundai Motor Company's (OTC: HYMTFHyundai Motor America reported a 4% decline year-on-year in August sales to 56,200 units.
  • Hyundai Motor America's total car sales increased 8% Y/Y, with eco-friendly vehicles rising 245%.
  • Hyundai Motor America sold 51,950 retail units in August, a decline of 7%.
  • "After five months in a row of record-breaking sales, along with chip supply shortages, our inventory levels presented a challenge in August," said Randy Parker, SVP, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America.
  • The company has sold 531,835 units year-to-date, a 37% increase Y/Y.
  • Price Action: HYMTF shares are trading higher by 1.96% at $44.76 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Retail Sales

