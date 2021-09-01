Hyundai Motor America August Sales Decline 4% On Chip Supply Woes
- Hyundai Motor Company's (OTC: HYMTF) Hyundai Motor America reported a 4% decline year-on-year in August sales to 56,200 units.
- Hyundai Motor America's total car sales increased 8% Y/Y, with eco-friendly vehicles rising 245%.
- Hyundai Motor America sold 51,950 retail units in August, a decline of 7%.
- "After five months in a row of record-breaking sales, along with chip supply shortages, our inventory levels presented a challenge in August," said Randy Parker, SVP, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America.
- The company has sold 531,835 units year-to-date, a 37% increase Y/Y.
- Price Action: HYMTF shares are trading higher by 1.96% at $44.76 on the last check Wednesday.
