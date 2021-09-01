 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google Joins Other Tech Majors In This $1T Market: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 1:24pm   Comments
Share:
Google Joins Other Tech Majors In This $1T Market: Bloomberg
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has collaborated with an Indian small lender, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, to offer time deposits to users of its payments wallet Google Pay, Bloomberg reports.
  • A one-year deposit can fetch an interest rate of up to 6.35%.
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), and  Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACYare already racing to grab a pie of India's $1 trillion digital loan market.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.50% at $2,923.65 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

C3 AI, Google Cloud Partner To Drive Enterprise AI
Bubblr's Patent Could Mark the Beginning of the End for Ad-Tech
Scaramucci Still Sees Bitcoin Going To $100,000 By Year-End
Apple, Google Set To Take First Antitrust Hit Over App Stores As South Korean Lawmakers Pass Key Bill
Nvidia Aims To Beat Amazon, Alphabet With New AI Speech Technology
Microsoft's October 5 Windows 11 Launch - Everything You Wanted To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com