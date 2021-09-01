Google Joins Other Tech Majors In This $1T Market: Bloomberg
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has collaborated with an Indian small lender, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, to offer time deposits to users of its payments wallet Google Pay, Bloomberg reports.
- A one-year deposit can fetch an interest rate of up to 6.35%.
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACY) are already racing to grab a pie of India's $1 trillion digital loan market.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.50% at $2,923.65 on the last check Wednesday.
