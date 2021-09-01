38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) shares jumped 108.2% to $10.62. The stock started trading on Nasdaq Capital Market yesterday.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) gained 36.4% to $7.00. Sequential Brands Group recently commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) surged 30% to $3.89 after the company, and MD Anderson, announced an additional license agreement for use of CaspaCIDe safety switch.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) shares climbed 29.9% to $3.7646 after the company announced new PCT filings for MDD and ADHD treatments.
- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) gained 22.8% to $8.02. Evaxion Biotech, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.36 per share.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) rose 19.4% to $123.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: AAMC) surged 19.1% to $25.85 after gaining 22% on Tuesday.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) rose 18.8% to $3.85. The company markets saliva test for diabetes management and previously announced collaboration on covid-19 diagnostic with Harvard's Wyss Institute.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) gained 18.6% to $7.98.
- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) jumped 18% to $3.48.
- Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) gained 16.5% to $17.03. Humacyte, which merged with the special purpose acquisition company Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp last week, received an immediate capital infusion from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) rose 16% to $3.33.
- Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) jumped 15% to $13.76. Cano Health CEO Marlow Hernandez, last week, reported purchase of 68,732 shares at an average price of $7.85 per share in Form 4.
- PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) gained 15% to $120.47 as the company reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 46% year-on-year, to $2.31 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.14 billion.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) surged 14.3% to $5.90.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) rose 14.1% to $68.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates. The company also raised FY22 sales guidance.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) gained 12.8% to $64.80. REVOLVE Group's FORWARD named Kendall Jenner as the new Creative Director.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares rose 12.5% to $0.7094. Baudax Bio’s CFO Richard Casten recently reported the purchase of 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.51 per share in a Form 4 filing.
- Intercure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) gained 11.5% to $6.89.
- Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTRP) shares rose 9.5% to $5.27. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Field Trip Health with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20.
- Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) shares rose 8.7% to $12.80 after gaining around 11% on Tuesday.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) gained 8.2% to $9.80.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) shares rose 6% to $3.34 after surging over 13% on Tuesday.
Losers
- Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ: UNAM) shares tumbled 22.2% to $3.2320 after jumping 59% on Tuesday.
- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) dropped 18.4% to $18.65.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) dropped 14.1% to $9.84 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results. Vera Bradley said it continued to experience supply chain challenges and significantly increased freight and tariff expenses.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) fell 14% to $24.45.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) fell 13.5% to $27.14 on continued volatility as the stock has been circulated as a short squeeze name.
- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) fell 12.3% to $9.70 after gaining 17% on Tuesday.
- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) dropped 11.3% to $8.87. POINT Biopharma Global, earlier during the month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.15 per share.
- RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) fell 11% to $8.89 after dipping around 38% on Tuesday. The company was recently granted FDA clearance for 'Catheter, Intravascular Occluding, Temporary.'
- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) fell 10.9% to $5.90. Elys Game Technology reported license approval with Grand Central in Washington DC.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) fell 10% to $5.27. So-Young is expected to report Q2 financial results on September 10, 2021.
- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) fell 9% to $18.19. Lucid Group recently said it will produce its limited-run Lucid Air Dream Edition in two distinct versions – the Dream Edition Performance and the Dream Edition Range.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) shares fell 8.8% to $48.34. Valneva recently commenced rolling submission for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the U.K.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) dipped 7.5% to $69.65 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) fell 6.9% to $6.08. Mesoblast shares fell over 10% on Tuesday after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
