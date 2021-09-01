 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Top Ships Sells Last Non-Scubber Fitted Tanker For $6.9M
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
Share:
Top Ships Sells Last Non-Scubber Fitted Tanker For $6.9M
  • Top Ships Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) has sold its last non-scrubber fitted vessel, the MR product tanker Nord Valiant, to unaffiliated third parties.
  • The related financing has been prepaid, and the net cash proceeds of the sale total $6.9 million, before fees and expenses relating to the sale.
  • Price Action: TOPS shares are trading higher by 0.80% at $1.26 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TOPS)

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com