Top Ships Sells Last Non-Scubber Fitted Tanker For $6.9M
- Top Ships Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) has sold its last non-scrubber fitted vessel, the MR product tanker Nord Valiant, to unaffiliated third parties.
- The related financing has been prepaid, and the net cash proceeds of the sale total $6.9 million, before fees and expenses relating to the sale.
- Price Action: TOPS shares are trading higher by 0.80% at $1.26 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks