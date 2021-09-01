 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Enables Touchless Airport Security Screening Experience
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 1:28pm   Comments
Share:
Apple Enables Touchless Airport Security Screening Experience
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is working with several states, of which eight states will add their driver's license or state ID to Apple Wallet on their iPhone and Apple Watch for a touchless TSA airport security screening by replacing physical wallets.
  • The Transportation Security Administration will enable select airport security checkpoints and lanes in participating airports as the first locations for driver's license or state ID in Wallet.
  • Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to introduce the innovation, followed by Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah. The participating state must verify the driver's license, TechCrunch reports.
  • Privacy experts remain concerned over Apple's lack of transparency regarding the technology.
  • Apple was in contact with some states, including California and Illinois, since 2019 about bringing digital licenses and IDs to iPhones. However, neither state was named today.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.39% at $153.90 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Analyst Ratings For Apple
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 1, 2021
Apple's iOS Privacy Update Affects Vera Bradley Q2 Earnings; Stock Plummets On Trimmed Outlook
Corsair, GameStop, Skillz, AMC, Alibaba And More: Stocks Buzzing on WallStreetBets Today
Smartphone-Maker Xiaomi Set To Rival Tesla, Nio As It Officially Registers EV Business
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com