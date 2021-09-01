 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 01, 2021 12:10pm   Comments
Share:
Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising

Shares of Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), are trading higher as the sector rebounds from recent weakness despite continued regulatory concerns. The gaming, education and technology sectors have been under regulatory pressure this year, which has driven volatility in the overall Chinese market.

Alibaba shares were otherwise trading lower last week on continued volatility in Chinese stocks amid regulatory concerns. The SEC reportedly started issuing additional disclosure requirements to Chinese companies seeking a US listing.

Alibaba shares were also trading lower last week following a WSJ report titled 'China Plans to Ban U.S. IPOs for Data-Heavy Tech Firms.'

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). Alibaba operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer).

Alibaba is trading higher by 4.3% at $174.20. Alibaba has a 52-week high of $319.32 and a 52-week low of $152.80.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

This Cannabis Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Ford, Alibaba, Facebook And Zynga
DiDi, Alibaba's Latest Strategy To Counter Tech Crackdown
How Alibaba's Ant Group Proposes To Revive Its IPO?
Corsair, GameStop, Skillz, AMC, Alibaba And More: Stocks Buzzing on WallStreetBets Today
Alibaba Rebounds In Hong Kong Despite Regulatory Woes; JD, Tencent And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Spike
Alibaba's Rival Aims To Raise $1B From Tencent
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com