 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Domino's Opens First Store In Lithuania
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 11:10am   Comments
Share:
Domino's Opens First Store In Lithuania
  • Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) has announced the opening of its first store in Lithuania in partnership with franchisee Morgacita Limited.
  • Domino's in Vilnius, located on Linkmenu St. 22 in the Rimi Market, features the open concept pizza theater design.
  • A second location will be opened in Vilnius on Ateities Street with additional locations planned in the future and could create more than 400 jobs in the next three years.
  • Domino's now operates in more than 90 markets worldwide.
  • Price Action: DPZ shares are trading lower by 0.80% at $512.74 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DPZ)

Where Domino's Pizza Stands With Analysts
What 21 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Domino's Pizza
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Tuesday's Market Minute: Fast Food Industry Pressures
Domino's Says Had Nothing To Do With AEW's 'Pizza Cutter' Incident, Threatens To Pull Advertising
Check Out This Perfectly-Timed Domino's Pizza Ad During AEW Hardcore Wrestling Match
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com