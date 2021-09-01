Domino's Opens First Store In Lithuania
- Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) has announced the opening of its first store in Lithuania in partnership with franchisee Morgacita Limited.
- Domino's in Vilnius, located on Linkmenu St. 22 in the Rimi Market, features the open concept pizza theater design.
- A second location will be opened in Vilnius on Ateities Street with additional locations planned in the future and could create more than 400 jobs in the next three years.
- Domino's now operates in more than 90 markets worldwide.
- Price Action: DPZ shares are trading lower by 0.80% at $512.74 on the last check Wednesday.
