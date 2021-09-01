How Amazon Responded To Alibaba's 72-Hour Delivery Promise?
- Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) now requires 164 flights a day for stock transfer across the U.S., the Financial Times reports.
- Amazon flight activity has increased 17% over the past six months for its packages. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) recently fired up the e-commerce war with the 72-hour global delivery promise.
- Now, 70% of Americans live within 100 miles of an airport, with an Amazon Air presence. Amazon's pandemic fueled air cargo expansion, including the recent Cincinnati hub, reflects competition with United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS) and FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) as delivery service providers.
- The 8,00,000 sq ft hub can house 2,000 employees and handle up to 200 flights a day.
- Amazon's fully operational fleet of 73 compares to FedEx's 468 and UPS' 283. It previously targeted 85 aircraft by the end of 2022.
- Amazon's 700,000 sq ft facility at San Bernardino airport, near Los Angeles, has become its west coast anchor.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.27% at $3,480.5 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Financial TimesNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga