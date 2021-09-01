 Skip to main content

Examining Maritime Equity — Navigate B2B
September 01, 2021
The ocean market is as tight as it's ever been right now, but how do things stack up sector by sector?

Steve Ferreira looks at how equities in container, dry bulk and liquefied natural gas are faring as ocean rates continue to skyrocket. He welcomes Randy Giveans, senior vice president of equity research at Jeffries, to this episode of Navigate B2B. 

They look at the current state of the market, and Giveans provides predictions on how each sector will progress for the rest of the year. 

Image by Peter H from Pixabay

