Facebook's Latest Move To Win User Time From TikTok
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) announced its Fantasy Games debut in the U.S. and Canada on the Facebook app for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Android.
- Facebook Fantasy Games are free, simple prediction games that enable fans to enjoy sports, TV shows, and pop culture content together. Players can create their fantasy league and compete against friends and other fans.
- The public and private Leagues will allow members to compare scores to others in the league and share picks, reactions, and comments.
- Facebook aims to increase user time by the move when it is battling TikTok's growing popularity, TechCrunch reports. TikTok's average monthly time spent per user grew faster than other top social apps in 2020, including by 70% in the U.S., surpassing Facebook.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 1% at $383.12 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs TikTokNews Tech