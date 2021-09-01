21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) rose 72.3% to $5.58 in pre-market trading. The company markets saliva test for diabetes management and previously announced collaboration on covid-19 diagnostic with Harvard's Wyss Institute.
- Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTRP) shares rose 30% to $6.25 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Field Trip Health with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20.
- Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) rose 25.1% to $6.38 in pre-market trading after dropping 15% on Tuesday. Focus Universal priced 2 million shares at $5 per share to raise $10 million for its initial public offering on the Nasdaq.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares rose 17.5% to $0.74 in pre-market trading. Baudax Bio’s CFO Richard Casten recently reported the purchase of 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.51 per share in a Form 4 filing.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) rose 16.8% to $70.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates. The company also raised FY22 sales guidance.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) shares rose 9.8% to $3.46 in pre-market trading after surging over 13% on Tuesday.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) rose 8.5% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after jumping over 11% on Tuesday. LAIX recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.04 per share.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) shares rose 8.5% to $26.71 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter. The company said it sees FY21 adjusted earnings of $3.25 to $3.50 per share.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) rose 8.1% to $112.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
- Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) rose 8.1% to $17.72 in pre-market trading. The company, earlier during the month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 financial results.
- RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) rose 7.5% to $10.74 in pre-market trading after dipping around 38% on Tuesday. The company was recently granted FDA clearance for 'Catheter, Intravascular Occluding, Temporary.'
- Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) shares rose 6.8% to $12.58 in pre-market trading after gaining around 11% on Tuesday.
- The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) rose 5.6% to $4.52 in pre-market trading after climbing over 11% on Tuesday.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) rose 5.3% to $20.50 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright, on Tuesday, maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $20 to $23.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) shares fell 12.2% to $46.55 in pre-market trading. Valneva recently commenced rolling submission for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the U.K.
- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) fell 9.1% to $18.15 in pre-market trading. Lucid Group recently said it will produce its limited-run Lucid Air Dream Edition in two distinct versions – the Dream Edition Performance and the Dream Edition Range.
- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) shares fell 7.9% to $6.10 in pre-market trading. Elys Game Technology shares jumped 43% on Tuesday after it was reported the company received its Washington, DC sports betting license.
- Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ: UNAM) shares fell 7.9% to $3.82 in pre-market trading after jumping 59% on Tuesday.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) fell 6.6% to $6.10 in pre-market trading. Mesoblast shares fell over 10% on Tuesday after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) fell 6% to $5.50 in pre-market trading. So-Young is expected to report Q2 financial results on September 10, 2021.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) fell 4.2% to $37.65 in pre-market trading. NIO reported Wednesday a month-over-month drop in August's vehicle deliveries and trimmed its third-quarter deliveries outlook. The company attributed supply chain disruptions for the soft August numbers and the tempered third-quarter forecast.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas