 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Share:
21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) rose 72.3% to $5.58 in pre-market trading. The company markets saliva test for diabetes management and previously announced collaboration on covid-19 diagnostic with Harvard's Wyss Institute.
  • Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTRP) shares rose 30% to $6.25 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Field Trip Health with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20.
  • Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) rose 25.1% to $6.38 in pre-market trading after dropping 15% on Tuesday. Focus Universal priced 2 million shares at $5 per share to raise $10 million for its initial public offering on the Nasdaq.
  • Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares rose 17.5% to $0.74 in pre-market trading. Baudax Bio’s CFO Richard Casten recently reported the purchase of 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.51 per share in a Form 4 filing.
  • Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) rose 16.8% to $70.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates. The company also raised FY22 sales guidance.
  • China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) shares rose 9.8% to $3.46 in pre-market trading after surging over 13% on Tuesday.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) rose 8.5% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after jumping over 11% on Tuesday. LAIX recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.04 per share.
  • Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) shares rose 8.5% to $26.71 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter. The company said it sees FY21 adjusted earnings of $3.25 to $3.50 per share.
  • Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) rose 8.1% to $112.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) rose 8.1% to $17.72 in pre-market trading. The company, earlier during the month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 financial results.
  • RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) rose 7.5% to $10.74 in pre-market trading after dipping around 38% on Tuesday. The company was recently granted FDA clearance for 'Catheter, Intravascular Occluding, Temporary.'
  • Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) shares rose 6.8% to $12.58 in pre-market trading after gaining around 11% on Tuesday.
  • The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) rose 5.6% to $4.52 in pre-market trading after climbing over 11% on Tuesday.
  • Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) rose 5.3% to $20.50 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright, on Tuesday, maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $20 to $23.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) shares fell 12.2% to $46.55 in pre-market trading. Valneva recently commenced rolling submission for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the U.K.
  • Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) fell 9.1% to $18.15 in pre-market trading. Lucid Group recently said it will produce its limited-run Lucid Air Dream Edition in two distinct versions – the Dream Edition Performance and the Dream Edition Range.
  • Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) shares fell 7.9% to $6.10 in pre-market trading. Elys Game Technology shares jumped 43% on Tuesday after it was reported the company received its Washington, DC sports betting license.
  • Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ: UNAM) shares fell 7.9% to $3.82 in pre-market trading after jumping 59% on Tuesday.
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) fell 6.6% to $6.10 in pre-market trading. Mesoblast shares fell over 10% on Tuesday after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) fell 6% to $5.50 in pre-market trading. So-Young is expected to report Q2 financial results on September 10, 2021.
  • NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) fell 4.2% to $37.65 in pre-market trading. NIO reported Wednesday a month-over-month drop in August's vehicle deliveries and trimmed its third-quarter deliveries outlook. The company attributed supply chain disruptions for the soft August numbers and the tempered third-quarter forecast.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATAI + AMBA)

Earnings Scheduled For August 31, 2021
Where ATAI Life Sciences Stands With Analysts
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ATAI Life Sciences
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reorganizes Business Units In Neuroscience Focus, Helius Medical Spikes On Breakthrough Designation, Ra Medical Sells Dermatology Business
Psyched: Atai Launches 'Salvia Divinorum' Subsidiary, Mindset, Psilera and Wesana's Preclinical Trials, Origin Raises $5M
Earnings Scheduled For August 16, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com