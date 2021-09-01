Ford's EV Battery Supplier To Invest $1B In China Factory: Reuters
- Ford Motor Co's (NYSE: F) South Korean electric car battery supplier, SK Innovation Co Ltd, will invest 1.2 trillion won ($1.04 billion) in a new battery factory in China, Reuters reports.
- SK, which also supplies to Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY), and Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMTF), aims to tap the higher demand from global automakers shift to electric vehicles (EV) to comply with environmental regulations.
- SK already has battery production sites in the U.S., Hungary, China, and South Korea.
- SK Innovation previously aimed to increase its annual battery production capacity to 200 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in 2025, up from its current capacity of 40 GWh.
- Price Action: F shares traded higher by 0.61% at $13.11 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
