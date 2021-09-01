 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart States Readiness To Administer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 6:25am   Comments
Share:
Walmart States Readiness To Administer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMThas stated its readiness to administer millions of COVID-19 booster vaccine doses in 2021 fall once recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
  • The company has joined the likes of CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) and Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to make booster shots available at their stores.
  • A booster shot is a dose of vaccine administered when the initial immune response has begun to fade.
  • The FDA has authorized the third dose of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine, and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccine to help increase the immune response in immunocompromised individuals who are less able to fight infections.
  • Price Action: WMT shares closed higher by 0.27% at $148.10 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVS + WMT)

Walmart To Hire 20,000 Supply Chain Workers Ahead Of Holidays
Texas-Size Investment Welcomes Gatik To Lone Star State
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 30
What Does Walmart's GoLocal Service Mean For Last-Mile Delivery?
Ideanomics Acquires EV Maker VIA Motors In Deal Worth As Much As $630M
Discount Duress: Dollar Tree Says High Freight Costs Will Dent Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19 vaccinesNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com