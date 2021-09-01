Walmart States Readiness To Administer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has stated its readiness to administer millions of COVID-19 booster vaccine doses in 2021 fall once recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
- The company has joined the likes of CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) and Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to make booster shots available at their stores.
- A booster shot is a dose of vaccine administered when the initial immune response has begun to fade.
- The FDA has authorized the third dose of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine, and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccine to help increase the immune response in immunocompromised individuals who are less able to fight infections.
- Price Action: WMT shares closed higher by 0.27% at $148.10 on Tuesday.
