55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ: UNAM) shares gained 59% to close at $4.15 on Tuesday.
- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) rose 43% to close at $6.62 after it was reported the company received its Washington, DC sports betting license.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) jumped 34.7% to settle at $11.19 on Tuesday after jumping over 15%on Monday. The company, earlier during the month, reported Q2 results.
- Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPOK) shares surged 26.2% to close at $9.91. Spok Holdings confirmed Acacia Research’s proposal to acquire Spok for $10.75 per share in cash.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) rose 24.6% to settle at $7.75 after Roth Capital maintained a Buy on the stock and raised its price target from $5 to $10.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) surged 24% to close at $7.03.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) rose 23.7% to settle at $9.46.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) gained 23.4% to close at $0.69 in reaction to the selection of SON-1410 as a development candidate for melanoma and renal cancers.
- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: AAMC) rose 22.3% to settle at $21.70.
- Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX) gained 20.9% to close at $4.92. The company on Monday highlighted the presentation of Phase 2a study of GEM103 at Clinical Trials at the Summit on August 28.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) rose 20.9% to close at $4.40.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) surged 20.8% to close at $14.90.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) surged 20.7% to close at $12.65 following Q2 results.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) jumped 19% to close at $34.35.
- VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ: VECT) gained 18.3% to settle at $8.49 after the company announced the acquisition of Comet Therapeutics.
- Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SYTA) shares surged 18% to settle at $4.46. Siyata Mobile recently signed a reseller agreement with Silk Worldwide to distribute its Uniden cellular signal boosters.
- Forian Inc. (NASDAQ: FORA) rose 17.8% to close at $12.21. Mind Medicine recently said that it has teamed up with Forian, a provider of evidence-based support for more comprehensive clinical and commercial decision-making.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares gained 17.6% to close at $10.10 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $22 price target.
- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) rose 17% to settle at $11.07.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) shares gained 16.3% to close at $8.13 on Tuesday. AC Immune and its collaborating partner Genentech, part of Roche Holdings, announced topline data from Phase 2 study evaluating semorinemab in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD). Semorinemab met one of its co-primary endpoints, ADAS-Cog11 (cognitive scale). The second co-primary endpoint, ADCS-ADL (functional scale), was not met.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) rose 16% to close at $5.01. The company, earlier during the month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.21 per share.
- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) gained 15.6% to close at $44.81. Live Ventures recently reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 63% year-on-year to $69.1 million.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) gained 15.4% to settle at $8.15.
- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) rose 15.2% to close at $9.45.
- Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) jumped 15.1% to close at $22.46 after reporting Q1 results.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) gained 14.8% to close at $13.86. The Israeli Ministry of Health recently signed off Enlivex Therapeutics Phase 2b trial evaluating Allocetra in severe and critical COVID-19 patients with the acute respiratory distressed syndrome (ARDS).
- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) gained 14.4% to close at $7.96.
- Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) shares gained 14.1% to close at $58.45. S&P Dow Jones Indices reported that Digital Turbine is set to join the S&P MidCap 400. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from Hold to Buy.
- Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) climbed 13.2% to close at $0.80 after the company reported preliminary results for the second quarter.
- Couchbase, Inc (NASDAQ: BASE) gained 12% to settle at $50.23.
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) gained 10.2% to close at $53.37. Eagle Pharmaceuticals was granted additional patent for Bendamustine Franchise.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) surged 9.1% to settle at $31.06.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) rose 8% to close at $7.46. Aehr received orders in China totalling $1.2 million from a new customer in China for its FOX-P™ test and burn-in solution for production test of silicon photonics devices.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) gained 6.9% to close at $19.94. Jefferies upgraded Funko from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $21 to $25.
- Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) jumped 4.6% to close at $9.05. REV Group subsidiary Collins Bus and Lightning Emotors entered into a strategic partnership to manufacture and deploy zero-emission, all-electric Type A school buses.
Losers
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares dropped 57.6% to close at $5.13. Sequential Brands Group commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings.
- RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ: RNXT) shares dropped 37.6% to close at $9.99. RenovoRx shares jumped around 108% on Monday after the company was granted FDA clearance for 'Catheter, Intravascular Occluding, Temporary.'
- REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) fell 33.7% to close at $6.00.
- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) dipped 21.5% to settle at $20.25
- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) dipped 19.3% to close at $8.64. The FDA recently cleared Poseida Therapeutics Investigational New Drug (IND) application for P-BCMA-ALLO1, a fully allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) dropped 16.8% to close at $2.67. Acasti Pharma recently announced closing of merger with Grace Therapeutics.
- Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) shares fell 16.7% to close at $289.50. Zoom Video reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance for the third quarter.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) dipped 16.7% to close at $3.97 following Q2 results.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) fell 15.3% to close at $1.99 amid circulation of article 'Apple's 'iPhone 13' won't support satellite communications, mobile analysts say.'
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) dipped 15% to settle at $8.49.
- Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) dropped 15% to close at $5.10. Focus Universal priced 2 million shares at $5 per share to raise $10 million for its initial public offering on the Nasdaq.
- Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) dropped 14.4% to close at $158.23 in sympathy with Zoom Video Communications after Zoom reported Q2 earnings results. Zoom Video Communications in July announced it will acquire Five9.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) fell 14% to settle at $11.94.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) fell 13.8% to close at $31.36 on continued volatility as the stock has been circulated as a short squeeze name.
- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) declined 12.4% to close at $70.46 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) dropped 11.4% to close at $5.17 after reporting Q2 results.
- Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) fell 11% to close at $8.06. Talis Biomedical announced Brian Coe has stepped down as president, CEO and director effective immediately and will continue to work with the company as an advisor.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) dipped 10.8% to close at $6.53. Chardan Capital maintained Mesoblast with a Sell and lowered the price target from $7.5 to $6.5.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) declined 8.3% to close at $14.50 following Q2 results.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) fell 6.5% to settle at $3.17 after jumping over 17% on Monday. The company on Friday reported Q2 results, including a 43% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth.
