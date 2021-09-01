Google's Latest Foray Sparks More Bad News For Intel, AMD
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google is developing its own central processors for notebooks and tablet computers, highlighting its Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) inspired in-house chip development aspirations, Nikkei Asia reports.
- Google aims to launch CPUs for laptops and tablets, which run on the company's Chrome operating system, by 2023 based on chip blueprints of Arm Ltd.
- Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) powers Google's Chromebooks, as per a CNBC report. Google recently announced plans to build its smartphone processor to power the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices.
- Major tech players like Amazon.com, Facebook, Microsoft, Baidu, and Alibaba are all racing to build their semiconductors to power their cloud services and electronic products.
- Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.64% at $53.72 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
