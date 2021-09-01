Cathie Wood's Ark Looks To Launch New ETF Centered On 'Transparency,' Featuring Tesla, Apple

Cathie Wood’s investment management firm Ark Invest is preparing to debut a new exchange-traded fund focused on transparency, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

What Happened: Ark’s Transparency ETF will largely have exposure in tech and consumer firms such as Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) among others, as per Bloomberg.

If approved, the ETF would join Ark’s six active traded funds and would be the second such launch this year after ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX).

Ark Invest had in March launched ARKX, a fund focused on space-related investments and was then its first ETF launch in nearly two years.

Why It Matters: A Tesla bull, Wood has in the past openly shown support for transparency in her funds and reveals her stock pickings on a daily basis. She has also been revealing her liking towards stocks that focus on environment, social and governance standards.

Ark manages assets worth over $53.74 billion as of the second quarter this year, regulatory filings show.

Price Action: Ark’s flagship fund the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) closed 0.62% lower at $122.03 on Tuesday