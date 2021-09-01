 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Suggests Starlink Could Follow Tesla To India Soon
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 01, 2021 12:21am   Comments
Elon Musk Suggests Starlink Could Follow Tesla To India Soon

Space Exploration Technologies Corp, or SpaceX, founder Elon Musk on Tuesday indicated the aerospace company could launch its satellite-based internet service Starlink in India soon.

What Happened: The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO replied to a Twitter post that the company is figuring out how the regulatory approval process in the country would work for Starlink. The Twitter user was seeking details on plans to offer the Starlink service in India. 

Starlink is a SpaceX venture designed to beam down the internet, especially in remote areas from satellites in orbit to Earth.

See Also: Elon Musk Highlights New Milestones Hit For SpaceX's Starlink Service And Says Eying Further Expansion

Why It Matters: The development comes close on the heels of Musk revealing a major ramp-up in Starlink’s expansion to 14 countries last week and that it is awaiting licenses in several other countries.

Musk had tweeted last week to say that SpaceX has shipped 100,000 terminals of its satellite-based internet service Starlink, a service that is currently in the beta phase — adding he hoped the service would be available across the “Earth” soon.

Tesla has also been seeking partial relief on import duties to get electric vehicles shipped to India where import duties on electric cars range from between 60% to 100%.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.66% higher at $735.72 on Tuesday.

Read Next: Tesla Nears Entry Into Indian Market As Four Models Get Regulatory Approval

Photo: Courtesy of SpaceX

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk India Internet SpaceX StarLinkNews Global Tech Best of Benzinga

