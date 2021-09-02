This Chinese EV Maker Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Twitter, Square, Zoom And PayPal

Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) produces some of the world’s most stylish and best-selling electric vehicles, and over the past year, delivered eye-popping returns for investors.

Since September 2020, Nio stock's one-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech and fintech companies: Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) and Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL).

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market, in which the company designs, jointly manufactures and sells its own vehicles. The company also is an innovator of next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

Nio’s lineup includes the EP9 supercar, ES8, ES6 and EC6. The company sells vehicles through its own sales network that includes Nio House, Nio Spaces and its mobile application.

Here's how the returns break down from September 2020 to present: