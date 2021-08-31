Walgreens And IBM Lead The Dow Jones

U.S. indices fell Wednesday as investors weigh COVID-19 Delta variant concerns nationwide.

(NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.05% to $353.89 The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell by 0.08% to $379.95

(NASDAQ: QQQ) fell by 0.08% to $379.95 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) fell by 0.15% to $451.56

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA), IBM (NYSE: IBM) and American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

