 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walgreens And IBM Lead The Dow Jones
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 31, 2021 4:20pm   Comments
Share:
Walgreens And IBM Lead The Dow Jones

U.S. indices fell Wednesday as investors weigh COVID-19 Delta variant concerns nationwide.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.05% to $353.89
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell by 0.08% to $379.95
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) fell by 0.15% to $451.56

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA), IBM (NYSE: IBM) and American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) shares dropped Tuesday after the telecommunication software company warned investors to expect headwinds in the second half of the year… Read More

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares were trading higher after the stock pushed higher alongside other popular Reddit stocks... Read More

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) shares are trading higher, moving alongside other popular WallStreetBets stocks... Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WBA)

Why 6 DoorDash Analysts Are Raising Price Targets After Q2 Earnings
Analyzing Walgreens Boots Alliance's Unusual Options Activity
Square To Acquire Buy-Now, Pay-Later Firm Afterpay In $29B Stock Transaction
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Walgreens Boots Alliance
Return on Capital Employed Overview: Walgreens Boots Alliance
Return on Capital Employed Overview: Walgreens Boots Alliance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com