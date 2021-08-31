Livly, Allegion Partner To Launch Key Solution For Multifamily Apartments
- Chicago-based technology company Livly, Inc. collaborated with Allegion PLC (NYSE: ALLE) to integrate the Allegion ENGAGE platform with Livly Key for a keyless access solution for multifamily residences.
- Livly's new integration with the Allegion ENGAGE access control platform, and Schlage Control Mobile Enabled Smart Locks automates residents' physical and mobile credential creation processes directly connecting with the Livly Resident Mobile App.
- "With this integration, residents will enjoy the security and convenience they've come to expect from Schlage while property managers will appreciate improved operational efficiencies and increased net operating income," said Robert Gaulden, Director of Multifamily Channel Strategy at Allegion.
- Price Action: ALLE shares closed higher by 0.64% at $143.99 on Tuesday.
