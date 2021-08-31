Omnia Wellness Expands its BodyStop® Wellness Locations with LA Fitness

Company’s Game-Changing Endo-Kinetic™ Treatment Approach Meets Growing Demand for the Wellness Experience

Omnia Wellness

Omnia Wellness’ patented SolaJet Dry-Hydrotherapy System delivers a proprietary Endo-kinetic therapy that utilizes water to fuse four treatments in one modality.

DENVER, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnia Wellness Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC US: OMWS), a health and wellness company commercializing advanced technologies, announced today that it is opening a BodyStop® center in a Signature LA Fitness location located in Irvine, CA. This new center is an expansion of the Company’s license agreement with LA Fitness, one of the largest fitness chains in the nation.

The center offers the Company’s proprietary and patented Solajet® Dry Hydrotherapy experience along with individual privacy suites in the convenience of the fitness center. Services are custom-tailored to meet its customers’ needs through a unique software feature that tracks usage, settings, and frequency of its members. The analytics help users assess their concerns and empowers them with data so that they can be more proactive with their wellness schedule. LA Fitness locations will also be selling membership subscriptions to the BodyStop Recovery Centers as part of their expanding product suite of services independent of having a gym membership, and customers that use the BodyStop treatments will not have to be a member of LA Fitness.

“Having seen the explosive growth for wellness options, we’re pleased to expand our offerings through LA Fitness, one of the largest fitness chains in the US allowing us to introduce our game-changing Endo-Kinetic treatment approach to a broader scope of customers,” said Steve Howe, Omnia Wellness Executive Chairman. “We look forward to building upon our strong relationship with this premier fitness chain to meet the evolving preferences of their diverse membership base. Our continued growth demonstrates the robust demand for wellness experiences and how our unique patented and proprietary hands-free multi-modal treatments serve customers in all circumstances and situations.”

LA Fitness is a premier fitness gym chain, operated by Fitness International, LLC, with over 700 clubs across America and Canada. According to the Club Industry 2020 Top Health Clubs, LA Fitness ranked number one in size with over $2 billion in annual revenues. The chain was formed in 1983 and over the past thirty years has successfully acquired well-known fitness clubs like Bally Total Fitness and Lifestyle Family Fitness. The company continues to seek innovative ways to enhance the physical and emotional well-being of its membership base.

About Omnia Wellness Inc.

Omnia Wellness Inc. is an innovative developer of a disruptive dry-hydrotherapy technology for massage, fitness, and medical applications. Through its subsidiaries Omnia Wellness Inc. and Solajet® Financing Company, Omnia Wellness expects to commercialize SolaJet’s Dry-Hydrotherapy, Endo-Kinetic™ technology, which provides deep tissue suppression, therapeutic heat, vibration and a flushing full-body “wave” combining four therapies in one. Treatments are designed to deliver a feeling similar to an hour-long traditional massage in as little as 15 minutes at an affordable price point for the consumer. In response to COVID-19, the Company is emphasizing its technology as “touchless” therapy. It is the expectation of Omnia Wellness to create a national chain of “BodyStop® Relaxation and Therapeutic Centers,” with the first BodyStop® expected to open in the third quarter of 2021, and “BodyStop® Recovery Zones,” which are expected to be made available at fitness clubs.

https://omniawellness.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to: statements regarding the Company’s overall business; total addressable market; and expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these as forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company’s ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company’s ability to develop sales for its new product solutions; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense, and time associated with sales; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company’s products; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the ability to obtain export licenses for countries outside the U.S.; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations.

