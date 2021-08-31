Worksport Forms Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Terravis Energy
- Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSP) has announced the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Terravis Energy Inc.
- The move is in line with the company's aim to expand its energy creation and storage markets.
- Terravis Energy will focus on harnessing and advancing renewable, green energy-based technologies.
- Worksport CEO Steven Rossi's father, Lorenzo Rossi, a company director, is appointed as the President and CEO of Terravis.
- Price Action: WKSP shares are trading higher by 1.53% at $5.15 on the last check Tuesday.
