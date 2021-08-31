Pitney Bowes Makes Peak Pricing Adjustment For Ecommerce Parcels
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) announced pricing adjustments for its domestic and cross-border delivery and returns services for the peak holiday shipping season. The temporary pricing changes will go into effect on October 3, 2021.
- Additionally, Pitney Bowes will volume cap shipments that exceed forecasts or are inconsistent with agreed parcel profiles and charge fees for large, non-machinable, and oversized packages.
- Pitney Bowes has stopped launching new Standard Delivery clients in Q3.
- The company plans to continue contracting and assisting new prospects with post-peak go-live dates planned for Q1 2022.
- Price Action: PBI shares are trading higher by 0.61% at $7.47 on the last check Tuesday.
