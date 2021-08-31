Drive Shack To Launch Puttery Location In Texas
- Drive Shack Inc (NYSE: DS) announced the launch of Puttery, a new, competitive socializing and entertainment experience, starting September 3.
- Puttery is located at Grandscape, a 400-acre, mixed-use development in The Colony, Texas. Guests must be 21 years or older.
- Puttery location features 20,700 square feet of entertainment, spanning two floors with four golf courses, three bars, an outdoor terrace, and multiple lounges and seating areas.
- Puttery venues under development include Charlotte, N.C.; Miami; Washington, D.C.; and Houston.
- Price Action: DS shares are trading higher by 2.30% at $2.67 on the last check Tuesday.
