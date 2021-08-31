American Superconductor Stock Gains On ComEd's Integration Of REG System In Chicago
- Exelon Corp (NASDAQ: EXC) unit ComEd and American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ: AMSC) have successfully integrated AMSC's REG system, which utilizes high-temperature superconductor wire to enhance the security and performance of the electric power grid.
- ComEd serves more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, including the City of Chicago.
- ComEd will monitor and measure the impact of the REG system over the next year and decide on the deployment of the technology elsewhere in northern Illinois communities.
- The REG system's key component, Amperium wire, reduces the impact of equipment failure due to cyber threats, physical disasters, aging, or weather-related events.
- The AMSC REG system project with ComEd was funded in part by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate initiative to secure the electric grid against extreme weather or other catastrophic events.
- Price Action: AMSC shares are trading higher by 16.94% at $14.43, and EXC shares lower by 0.37% at $49.07 on the last check Tuesday.
