Investors Cheer Performance Food's Inclusion In S&P MidCap 400 Index
- Performance Food Group Co (NYSE: PFGC) will join the S&P MidCap 400 index effective September 3.
- Performance Food will replace TreeHouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS).
- The move comes after Performance Food Group has agreed to acquire Core-Mark Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: CORE) in a deal pending final conditions.
- Performance Food Group held $22.2 million in cash and equivalents as of July 3, 2021.
- Price Action: PFGC shares are trading higher by 5.72% at $50.61 on the last check Tuesday.
