Nvidia Aims To Beat Amazon, Alphabet With New AI Speech Technology
- NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) has launched new research and tools to capture natural speech qualities by letting one train the AI system with one's voice, TechCrunch reports based on the Interspeech 2021 Conference.
- The features could give Amazon’.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa, Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Assistant, and other AI assistants a run for their money.
- NVIDIA's text-to-speech research team has developed a RAD-TTS model that allows training a text-to-speech model with their voice, including the pacing, tonality, timbre, and more. RAD-TTS' voice conversion feature lets a user deliver one speaker's words using another person's voice.
- NVIDIA will distribute some of this optimized research running efficiently on NVIDIA GPUs. Developers can fine-tune any model for their use cases, speeding up training using mixed-precision computing on NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs.
- Price Action: NVDA shares closed lower by 1.32% at $223.85 on the last check Tuesday.
