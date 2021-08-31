 Skip to main content

Nvidia Aims To Beat Amazon, Alphabet With New AI Speech Technology
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 5:11pm   Comments
Nvidia Aims To Beat Amazon, Alphabet With New AI Speech Technology
  • NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) has launched new research and tools to capture natural speech qualities by letting one train the AI system with one's voice, TechCrunch reports based on the Interspeech 2021 Conference.
  • The features could give Amazon’.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa, Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Assistant, and other AI assistants a run for their money.
  • NVIDIA's text-to-speech research team has developed a RAD-TTS model that allows training a text-to-speech model with their voice, including the pacing, tonality, timbre, and more. RAD-TTS' voice conversion feature lets a user deliver one speaker's words using another person's voice.
  • NVIDIA will distribute some of this optimized research running efficiently on NVIDIA GPUs. Developers can fine-tune any model for their use cases, speeding up training using mixed-precision computing on NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs.
  • Price Action: NVDA shares closed lower by 1.32% at $223.85 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

