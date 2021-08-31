 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 11:46am   Comments
Share:
A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

  1. WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) - P/E: 4.85
  2. Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) - P/E: 6.5
  3. China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) - P/E: 3.01
  4. Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) - P/E: 9.38
  5. Agora (NASDAQ:API) - P/E: 1.52

WidePoint's earnings per share for Q2 sits at -0.02, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.06. WidePoint does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Quhuo saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.28 in Q1 to 0.04 now. Quhuo does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

China Index Holdings saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.12 in Q3 to 0.15 now. China Index Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Himax Technologies saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.38 in Q1 to 0.62 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.2%, which has increased by 0.97% from 1.23% in the previous quarter.

Agora saw a decrease in earnings per share from -0.04 in Q1 to -0.05 now. Agora does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (WYY + QH)

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Quhuo Stock Gains As Q2 Revenue Tops Consensus
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For August 25, 2021
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com