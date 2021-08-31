Atlas Technical Consultants Bags $18M Quality Assurance Contract With Caltrans
- Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (NASDAQ: ATCX) has secured an $18 million Quality Assurance/Verification Services contract from the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for three years.
- Through its acquired company, Alta Vista Solutions, Atlas has reached $48 Million in current contract value as the prime consultant.
- Atlas will support Caltrans Division of Engineering Services, Material Engineering and Testing Services (METS), Headquarters region. Work will be focused on the maintenance, development, and construction of proposed transportation facilities with an alternative procurement method.
- Price Action: ATCX shares are trading higher by 0.13% at $9.95 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap