Atlas Technical Consultants Bags $18M Quality Assurance Contract With Caltrans
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 9:33am   Comments
Atlas Technical Consultants Bags $18M Quality Assurance Contract With Caltrans
  • Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (NASDAQ: ATCX) has secured an $18 million Quality Assurance/Verification Services contract from the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for three years.
  • Through its acquired company, Alta Vista Solutions, Atlas has reached $48 Million in current contract value as the prime consultant.
  • Atlas will support Caltrans Division of Engineering Services, Material Engineering and Testing Services (METS), Headquarters region. Work will be focused on the maintenance, development, and construction of proposed transportation facilities with an alternative procurement method.
  • Price Action: ATCX shares are trading higher by 0.13% at $9.95 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

