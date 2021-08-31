After NASDAQ Debut, Humacyte's Investor Adds $25M Infusion
- Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA), which merged with the special purpose acquisition company Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp last week, received an immediate capital infusion from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co (NYSE: FMS).
- On Monday, Fresenius announced an additional investment of $25 million after an initial investment of $150 million in 2018.
- Fresenius was also the lead investor of private investment in public equity (PIPE), backing Humacyte’s move to merge with the SPAC.
- Last week, Humacyte closed the business combination transaction and received approximately $245 million gross proceeds, including a $175 million PIPE financing. The combined company officially began trading on Friday, priced at $10/share.
- Humacyte develops its implantable vessels to be non-immunogenic and available “off the shelf” for uses such as vascular access for hemodialysis patients.
- Humacyte’s vessel is an investigational product and is currently subject to late-stage clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe.
- Price Action: HUMA shares are trading higher by 3.16% at $13.72 on the last check Tuesday.
