 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

After NASDAQ Debut, Humacyte's Investor Adds $25M Infusion
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 10:01am   Comments
Share:
After NASDAQ Debut, Humacyte's Investor Adds $25M Infusion
  • Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA), which merged with the special purpose acquisition company Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp last week, received an immediate capital infusion from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co (NYSE: FMS).
  • On Monday, Fresenius announced an additional investment of $25 million after an initial investment of $150 million in 2018.
  • Fresenius was also the lead investor of private investment in public equity (PIPE), backing Humacyte’s move to merge with the SPAC.
  • Last week, Humacyte closed the business combination transaction and received approximately $245 million gross proceeds, including a $175 million PIPE financing. The combined company officially began trading on Friday, priced at $10/share.
  • Humacyte develops its implantable vessels to be non-immunogenic and available “off the shelf” for uses such as vascular access for hemodialysis patients.
  • Humacyte’s vessel is an investigational product and is currently subject to late-stage clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe.
  • Price Action: HUMA shares are trading higher by 3.16% at $13.72 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FMS + HUMA)

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Recap: Fresenius Medical Care Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Health Care Financing Offerings Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com