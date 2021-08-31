 Skip to main content

Pactiv Evergreen Appoints Douglas Owenby As Chief Operations Officer
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 9:26am   Comments
Pactiv Evergreen Appoints Douglas Owenby As Chief Operations Officer
  • Fresh food manufacturer Pactiv Evergreen Inc (NASDAQ: PTVEhas appointed Douglas Owenby as Chief Operations Officer, effective September 13.
  • In newly created, standalone role, Owenby will be responsible for all Pactiv Evergreen operating functions globally.
  • Owenby joins Pactiv Evergreen from Graham Packaging where he has served as Chief Operations Officer since 2018.
  • Doug holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Saginaw Valley State University.
  • Price Action: PTVE shares closed lower by 3.30% at $13.76 on Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

