Pactiv Evergreen Appoints Douglas Owenby As Chief Operations Officer
- Fresh food manufacturer Pactiv Evergreen Inc (NASDAQ: PTVE) has appointed Douglas Owenby as Chief Operations Officer, effective September 13.
- In newly created, standalone role, Owenby will be responsible for all Pactiv Evergreen operating functions globally.
- Owenby joins Pactiv Evergreen from Graham Packaging where he has served as Chief Operations Officer since 2018.
- Doug holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Saginaw Valley State University.
- Price Action: PTVE shares closed lower by 3.30% at $13.76 on Monday.
