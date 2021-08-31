Six Flags Entertainment Partners With Axon To Implement Body-Worn Cameras
- Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) has equipped security staff across U.S. amusement park locations with body-worn cameras backed by Axon Enterprise Inc's (NASDAQ: AXON) digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence.
- Six Flags has deployed 600 Axon Body 2 cameras to park security across the U.S.
- The connected cameras that integrate with Axon Evidence will enable Six Flags to automatically capture, manage, and share key incidents. The added transparency will increase security and operations efficiencies and eliminate uncertainty around staff and guest interactions.
- Price Action: AXON shares are trading higher by 0.02% at $192.89 during the premarket session on Tuesday, and SIX closed lower by 0.54% at $42.18 on Monday.
