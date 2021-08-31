 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KBR Bags Contract From PKN ORLEN For Plastics Recycling Projects
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Share:
KBR Bags Contract From PKN ORLEN For Plastics Recycling Projects
  • KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBRhas been awarded a feasibility study contract by PKN ORLEN to evaluate plastics recycling projects in Central Europe utilizing its Hydro-PRT technology. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
  • KBR and PKN ORLEN intend to collaborate on the development of future projects.
  • Hydro-PRT is a recycling technology that converts waste plastic into petrochemical and refinery products and is offered by KBR in alliance with Mura Technology. 
  • "This contract represents an important milestone for KBR and PKN ORLEN to assess the long-term potential of this breakthrough technology," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology.
  • Price Action: KBR shares closed lower by 1.20% at $38.85 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KBR)

KBR, Johnson Matthey Partner To License Production Technology
KBR To Acquire Frazer-Nash Consultancy For $400M
KBR Secures Ethylene Technology Contract From Hyundai Engineering And Técnicas Reunidas For Undisclosed Sum
Recap: KBR Q2 Earnings
KBR Bags Contract From Neo Lithium Corp For Lithium Concentration Process
KBR Bags Technology Contract For Two Nitric Acid Plant Expansions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com