48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) climbed 107.8% to close at $16.02 on Monday after the company was granted FDA clearance for ‘Catheter, Intravascular Occluding, Temporary.’ The company recently priced its IPO at $9 per unit.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) shares jumped 64.3% to close at $2.35 on Monday following a note sent out by popular Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) analyst Ming Chi-Kuo that the technology giant could partner with Globalstar on bringing low-earth-orbit satellite communications functionality in the highly-anticipated iPhone 13.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) shares climbed 46.7% to close at $99.59 after the company on Friday announced a partnership with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) allowing customers to purchase items with an installment plan.
- Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) gained 40.6% to close at $5.09 after gaining around 6% on Friday.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) jumped 38.2% to settle at $36.39 on abnormally high volume amid continued volatility. The stock has recently been mentioned as a potential short squeeze play by traders on social media.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares gained 33.2% to close at $7.06 on abnormally high volume amid increasing interest in the stock from retail traders.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) jumped 32.5% to close at $51.00 after jumping 10% on Friday.
- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: AAMC) rose 25.4% to settle at $17.75. The company, earlier during the month, reported Q2 results.
- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) jumped 22.8% to settle at $3.38. The company’s 5-For-1 reverse stock split went into effect at market open.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) gained 22.6% to close at $6.40.
- SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ: SQL) jumped 21.4% to close at $5.51. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $4.25 per share.
- Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: EDN) gained 21.1% to close at $7.45.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) surged 19.9% to close at $8.45.
- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) jumped 19.8% to close at $9.46. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, earlier during the month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.43 per share.
- Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) rose 18.8% to close at $49.90 after the company received a going-private offer from Geneve Holdings for $50 per share.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) gained 18.6% to settle at $4.97. The company recently released Q2 results.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) jumped 18.1% to close at $28.10. Strength was attributed to possible a short squeeze.
- DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) gained 17.9% to close at $21.99. Synaptics Inc agreed to acquire voice and wireless chipset solutions provider DSP Group in an all-cash transaction of $22 per share.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) jumped 17.7% to close at $3.39 after climbing around 7% on Friday.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) gained 17.5% to settle at $64.00.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) rose 17.2% to close at $18.09.
- Cybin Inc. (NYSE: CYBN) jumped 16.7% to settle at $2.73.
- Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) shares gained 15.3% to close at $8.65. The stock was reportedly mentioned as a short squeeze candidate.
- Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) surged 13.2% to settle at $32.75.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) rose 12.6% to close at $5.47 after the company announced it expanded its investment in its BigCommerce partnership.
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) jumped 9.7% to close at $145.78 following a media report stating the company is in talks to be acquired by Baxter.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) shares rose 8.9% to settle at $6.62 after jumping 47% on Friday. Aterian, earlier during the month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained 8.7% to close at $0.7251. Naked Brand Group recently announced it reached a preliminary agreement with a merger or acquisition partner.
- Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) gained 7% to settle at $4.42 after jumping over 19% on Friday. The stock has been mentioned as a potential short squeeze play by traders on social media.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) gained 4.8% to close at $2.40 after the company announced it will acquire VIA Motors valued at up to $630 million.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) gained 4.7% to close at $0.7133 after the company announced its SARS-CoV-2 spike protein produces neutralizing antibodies in mice with intramuscular and intranasal adjuvants.
Losers
- Nexters Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEV) shares dropped 19.8% to settle at $8.66 on Monday. Kismet Acquisition Corp. reported the completion of SPAC merger deal with Int'l. Game Development Co.
- Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) shares fell 18.7% to close at $9.49 on Monday after the company announced its LV0006 launch vehicle failed to properly launch.
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) declined 16.5% to close at $20.51. ADTRAN and ADVA announced combination through all-stock transaction.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) shares dropped 15.9% to close at $13.88 after climbing over 65% on Friday. NeuroMetrix, earlier during the month, filed prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to register offer and sale of $14 million of the company’s common stock.
- Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BLUW) dipped 14.7% to close at $7.15. Blue Water Acquisition recently reported shareholders’ approval of business combo/SPAC deal with Clarus Therapeutics.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) fell 13.3% to close at $7.37 after climbing 24% on Friday. DatChat reported a partnership with Rutgers University Computer Science through their industry affiliates program.
- Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) dropped 13.1% to settle at $15.14.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) declined 12.9% to close at $3.46. 22nd Century Group announced entry into the global specialty hops market.
- Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ: UNAM) fell 11.8% to close at $2.61.
- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RANI) dropped 11.7% to settle at $17.66.
- Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) fell 10.8% to settle at $14.31.
- CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) dipped 10% to settle at $5.40.
- Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) dropped 9.7% to close at $4.01. The company, earlier during the month, reported Q2 results.
- TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) fell 9.3% to settle at $45.35.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) dipped 8.8% to close at $43.40. The company’s CEO Howard Jonas, last week, purchased 112,561 shares at an average price of $44.92 per share.
- Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) fell 8% to close at $18.21.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) dropped 6.8% to close at $10.48.
