Focus Universal Raises $10M Via IPO, Starts Trading From Today
- Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G technology provider Focus Universal Inc (NASDAQ: FCUV) priced 2 million shares at $5 per share to raise $10 million for its initial public offering on the Nasdaq.
- The underwriter has a 45-day option to purchase additional shares up to 0.3 million.
- The stock will start trading under the ticker symbol "FCUV" from today.
