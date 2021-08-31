 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Focus Universal Raises $10M Via IPO, Starts Trading From Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 6:23am   Comments
Share:
Focus Universal Raises $10M Via IPO, Starts Trading From Today
  • Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G technology provider Focus Universal Inc (NASDAQ: FCUV) priced 2 million shares at $5 per share to raise $10 million for its initial public offering on the Nasdaq.
  • The underwriter has a 45-day option to purchase additional shares up to 0.3 million.
  • The stock will start trading under the ticker symbol "FCUV" from today.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FCUV)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com