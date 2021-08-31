Apple Employees' Movement Publishes Stories Of Facing Harassment, Discrimination At Tech Giant

A group of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) employees that labels itself as '#AppleToo' has published what it claims are stories of harassment and discrimination in a digest form.

What Happened: #AppleToo organizer Cher Scarlett published the stories on Medium, first noted on Apple Insider.

“I have selected the stories based on the common threads to prove a systemic issue that needs to be addressed,” wrote Scarlett. The organizer said she would share five stories at a time as “the emotional toll in reading these is heavy.”

The personal anecdotes spanned racism, sexual harassment, discrimination, and alleged abuse of power.

Why It Matters: AppleToo was formed earlier in the month to press for “accountability and redress to the persistent injustices.”

As per the movement’s website, employees at Apple face a “pattern of isolation, degradation, and gaslighting.”

Scarlett said in the Medium post that she had funneled 300 former and current employees of Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) who had seen or experienced harassment and discrimination to external authorities.

Last month, employees at Activision carried out a walkout in protest of the company’s response to a lawsuit charging it with creating a hostile workplace.

Price Action: On Monday, Apple shares closed nearly 3% higher in the regular session to $153.12 and fell almost 0.1% in the after-hours trading.

