Why Robinhood's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) shares are trading lower following a report the SEC is considering banning payment for order flow.

Reports PayPal is exploring a stock trading platform for users also weighed on the stock.

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology.

Robinhood's stock was trading about 7% lower at $43.56 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $85 and a 52-week low of $33.25.