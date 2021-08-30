 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Robinhood's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 3:54pm   Comments
Share:

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) shares are trading lower following a report the SEC is considering banning payment for order flow.

Reports PayPal is exploring a stock trading platform for users also weighed on the stock.

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology.

Robinhood's stock was trading about 7% lower at $43.56 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $85 and a 52-week low of $33.25.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOOD)

Is PayPal Getting Into The Stock Trading Game?
The Latest Barron's Picks And Pans: Dell, Hertz, HP, Lululemon, Robinhood And More
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Alibaba, Bitcoin, Pfizer, Tesla And More
Why Is Dogecoin Getting Dragged Lower Today?
Robinhood Is 'A DOGE Proxy', Says Three Arrows Capital CEO
11 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com