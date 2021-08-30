Why Shares Of Hill-Rom Are Trading Higher Today

Hill-Rom (NNYSE: HRC) shares are trading higher following a WSJ report stating the company is in talks to be acquired by Baxter.

The report said a takeover deal could value Hill-Rom at around $150 per share, and the agreement could be reached by midweek if the talks do not fall apart.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc is a global provider of hospital equipment and medical supplies, including hospital beds for high- and low-acuity settings.

At the time of publication, shares were trading 9.8% higher at $145.91 per share.