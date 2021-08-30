 Skip to main content

Why TAL Education Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 30, 2021 3:10pm
TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) shares are trading higher by 6.7% at $5.12 after analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded their rating of the stock and announced a $5.40 price target.

Shares of Chinese education stocks are volatile on continued regulatory-driven in the sector. Chinese education stocks have been trading lower in recent weeks following a policy from the Chinese government which may force for-profit education companies to become non-profit.

TAL Education is one of the leading K-12 after-school tutoring providers in China. The firm offers tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade via small classes, one-on-one personalized premium services and online courses.

TAL Education has a 52-week high of $90.96 and a 52-week low of $4.03.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

