Draftkings Partners With American Ultimate Disc League
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 3:17pm   Comments
  • DraftKings Inc (NASDAQDKNG) has partnered with The American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) and will feature AUDL in its Friday Game of the Week and make it available free to viewers on the DraftKings Dream Stream on Youtube and Twitch.
  • The exclusive DraftKings content will feature AUDL match-ups each Friday night during the 2021 regular season.
  • Free-to-Play participants can make free game picks each week to win thousands in prizes all season.
  • The AUDL and DraftKings collaboration will produce a weekly segment, Lepler's Locks.
  • "There is a real draw for fans to see the best ultimate disc players in the world compete, so we're adding yet another interactive layer through new pools, betting, and content," said Chief Business Officer Ezra Kucharz.
  • Price Action: DKNG shares are trading lower by 0.96% at $59.48 on the last check Monday.

