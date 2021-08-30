Spirit AeroSystems Delivers RTM Spoilers To Airbus A320 Family
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) subsidiary has delivered the first set of new advanced composite spoilers to Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) for the A320 Family.
- The spoilers are produced using Spirit's Resin Transfer Moulding (RTM) technology. The redesigned spoiler is made using a highly automated manufacturing process, resulting in improved manufacturing efficiencies and reduced energy and costs compared to the original, more traditional design.
- The spoilers are produced in Spirit's manufacturing facility in Prestwick, Scotland, using the latest automation and robotics, which included investment from the Scottish Government in developing the technology.
- Price Action: SPR shares are trading lower by 4.18% at $39.19 on the last check Monday.
