Why Airline Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of several airline companies including Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL), United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) are trading lower amid a drop in Labor Day airline bookings due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to a Bloomberg report, spending for the Labor Day holiday was down 16% from 2019 as of Aug. 21, while bookings were off 15%.

Delta Air Lines' stock was trading about 3.5% lower at $40.04 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $52.28 and a 52-week low of $27.92.

United Airlines' stock was trading about 3.7% lower at $45.94 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $63.70 and a 52-week low of $31.22.

American Airlines' stock was trading about 3.5% lower at $19.53 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.09 and a 52-week low of $10.63.