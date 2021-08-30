 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

iFresh Signs Agreement With Bit Farm For Fertilizer Distribution
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 1:39pm   Comments
Share:
iFresh Signs Agreement With Bit Farm For Fertilizer Distribution
  • iFresh Inc (NASDAQ: IFMK) has entered into an exclusive agency agreement with Bit Farm Inc. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Under the deal, iFresh will be the exclusive distributor of Bit Silica + fertilizer.
  • iFresh will market and sell Bit Silica Plus in the U.S. for the next twelve months with an option to extend.
  • Bit Farm has developed Bit Silica Plus to accelerate plant growth and extend harvest time.
  • Long Deng, Chairman of iFresh, has personally invested in Bit Farm and acts as an external consultant to the company.
  • Price Action: IFMK shares are trading lower by 0.72% at $1.19 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IFMK)

iFresh Reports Strong Sales Of Dragon Fruit, Lychee And Longan
BIMI International Medical Appoints Amy Xue As CFO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com