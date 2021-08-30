 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stellantis' Production Hit By Semiconductor Chip Crisis: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 3:44pm   Comments
Share:
Stellantis' Production Hit By Semiconductor Chip Crisis: Reuters
  • Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) has extended production holidays at multiple European plants due to the semiconductor chip crisis, Reuters reports.
  • Stellantis' plants at Rennes and Sochaux in France and the Eisenach plant in Germany, which produce light commercial vehicles, underwent production holidays last week.
  • Rennes plant will continue the production stoppage for this week. The Italian plant of SevelSud also suspended its production as planned.
  • One of the production lines at the Sochaux plant is yet to start production. The Eisenach plant will not produce on Monday and Tuesday.
  • Demand surge of electronic gadgets further worsened the chip crisis for the automakers.
  • Price Action: STLA shares traded lower by 1.18% at $20.05 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STLA)

Amazon-Backed EV Maker Rivian Confirms Confidential IPO Filing
XL Fleet To Electrify Stellantis' Ram 2500 And 3500 Trucks
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Samsung SDI Eyes EV Battery Plant In Illinois: Reuters
Disney And Salesforce Gain As The DIA Finishes Higher Thursday
Could Tesla's Stock Skyrocket On A Break From This Pattern?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com