Stellantis' Production Hit By Semiconductor Chip Crisis: Reuters
- Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) has extended production holidays at multiple European plants due to the semiconductor chip crisis, Reuters reports.
- Stellantis' plants at Rennes and Sochaux in France and the Eisenach plant in Germany, which produce light commercial vehicles, underwent production holidays last week.
- Rennes plant will continue the production stoppage for this week. The Italian plant of SevelSud also suspended its production as planned.
- One of the production lines at the Sochaux plant is yet to start production. The Eisenach plant will not produce on Monday and Tuesday.
- Demand surge of electronic gadgets further worsened the chip crisis for the automakers.
- Price Action: STLA shares traded lower by 1.18% at $20.05 on the last check Monday.
